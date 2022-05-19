Christina Deeley is running to be the next Democratic representative for the Chittenden 4-2 district serving Hinesburg.
“As an Emerge Vermont Class of 2020 alum, I am ready to join a generation of young women working for better representation in this state and country,” Deeley wrote in a press release. “As a local educator and mother, I know first-hand the opportunity gaps that exist for Vermonters from historically marginalized backgrounds because of systemic racism, income inequality and our general lack of awareness and funding for mental health needs.”
She said she also understand the effects the pandemic has had on children and families in Vermont.
“I’d like to thank retiring Rep. Bill Lippert for his service to our town, and I’d also like to thank him for an engaging and substantive campaign when I ran against him in 2020. Now we have an open seat, and it’s more important than ever to send a strong voice to Montpelier to advocate for paid family leave and universal child care, protecting voter access, equitable and affordable education, expanding health care and mental health services, environmental justice and a promotion of equity in all aspects of government and its services.”
A Chicago-area native, Deeley moved to Vermont in 2010 with her family, and all four of her children attend Hinesburg Community School. She currently works as a librarian and social studies teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School.
“I know there are many difficult issues to confront, and I also know that we’re up to the task, together,” she said.
More at christina@deeleyforvt.com.
