On Aug. 22 I fell and broke my hip while hiking with my 9-year-old granddaughter and 6-year-old grandson on the loop trail of Raven Ridge Natural Area, which straddles Monkton and Charlotte.
It is a lovely, moderate trail owned and maintained by The Nature Conservancy.
Thanks to quality cell service at the location of my fall, I reached 911, and soon became the very fortunate recipient of caring, competent professional rescuers who located us, packaged me up, and carried me off trail on the least painful and most direct route out to a waiting ambulance. It was challenging for them to locate us on the trail and even more difficult to determine a way that their four-wheel drive mule could be positioned to transport me.
The trail was not wide enough to accommodate the vehicle, so they carried me, on a litter, while bushwhacking a different trail, a long way to where they were able to transfer me to the mule. From there, the mule was used on farm roads to get me to the ambulance. They had the technology, knowledge and creativity they needed to determine a manageable route, with great consideration for my best possible comfort. Full Belly Farm also stepped up and let the rescue team use it as command central.
At least 15 people assisted with our rescue. Charlotte Fire and Rescue managed my care and transported me to University of Vermont Medical Center. The first person to arrive on scene was from Monkton First Response. Other personnel came from both the Monkton Fire Department and Hinesburg First Response, and perhaps others. I never saw the trucks and apparatus provided on my call, but I truly appreciate the responders, their families and their employers who support their commitment to serving the community as they do.
The medic from Charlotte Fire and Rescue, who was in charge of the call, was competent, organized, thorough, considerate and caring. Her management of the scene left me with no doubt that I was going to get the help I needed as efficiently as possible but without endangering anyone else.
She did all she could do to stabilize my body for the necessary moving and jostling required to get me out of the woods. She was kind, loving and patient with my grandkids, who were very worried, but calm, and asked endless questions. She welcomed the input and help offered to her team by my husband, which increased my comfort and gave him a worthy task on which to focus.
This experience was made so much less traumatic because there was cell service in those woods. Despite my effort to do so, I have not been able to imagine how I would have contacted help while broken, on a Monday, on a trail that sees less traffic than most, without cell service. It allowed me to not only reach 911 but my husband, daughter and a friend.
I also want to remind all who adventure to tell someone or leave a note at home about where you are headed and when you left. Sign in at kiosks, too. Not only does that data prove valuable as proof that trails are being utilized, which can help with funding future upkeep and development of trail systems, it gives information about who is on the trail in the event of a search.
I have always done both of those things, but on that day, I uncharacteristically did neither. I left no crumbs to follow. As I said, without cell service, the outcome of this misadventure likely would have been very different for me and much more traumatic for the kids. The professional, caring voice of the 911 operator was soothing to all of us. I support all efforts being made to expand cell service throughout Vermont. It’s about so much more than convenience.
Justin Bliss, the chief of Charlotte Fire and Rescue, who is also a paramedic, waited for me at the ambulance. Not only did he provide some pain medication on the way to the hospital, he spoke up loud and clear to get me directly into a room rather than being left in the queue at the very crowded emergency department.
Thanks to his advocacy, I had immediate attention by a team of very caring and competent medical professionals who helped me through the excruciating process of positioning my leg for imaging to determine my injury.
The following evening, I had a full hip replacement and am recovering at home. I hope more people will join the ranks of these trained rescue teams so this valuable service will continue to be available for years to come. I will certainly be expressing my gratitude with financial support and I encourage others to do the same. As I now know, anyone can find themselves in need of their services.
