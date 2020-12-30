In the fall of 1971 I landed my first teaching job as a 7th grade physical science instructor at Rodney B. Wilson Junior High School in St. Johns, Mich. The school was named after Rodney, a dead teen attendee from the past. His large grim-looking photo hung in the main entrance of the school. The dedication plaque might as well have said, “Go! Fear for your lives! Run while you can – 7th & 8th grade students roam these halls! Be forewarned!” I was all of 21 years old, just slightly older than my students, and totally fearless. How bad, after all, could this age group really be?
This predominantly agricultural district was one of the largest in the state, with students traveling obscene distances to get to and from school. Bus drivers were expected to wake up the students to get them off the bus. Most were exhausted when they finally arrived and first period was always a bit of a sleep fest. After that, however, their energy levels soared. The farm kids were especially glad to be at school. For many this was their only regular contact with friends and non-familial adults. They embraced the opportunity to be free from farm chores, away from mom, dad, and multiple siblings and on their own.
Now while 8th graders, who have crossed over to the dark side of puberty, are certifiably nuts, 7th graders are an interesting blend of the past and the future. At the blink of an eye they can morph into 4th graders with bursts of tears or transcend into fully functioning beings with profound statements of extended thinking and mature thought. I loved this aspect of these kids; they were young enough to enjoy the magic of discovery and old enough to appreciate it. By the end of my lengthy teaching career, which spanned from teaching elementary grades to high school, these first six years with 7th graders were by far my favorite.
My last week before Christmas 1971 at Rodney B. was a particularly eye-opening experience, and certainly one I’ll never forget. Christmas fell on a Saturday that year, so we only had three days of school prior to vacation. Beginning on a snowy cold Monday morning, wrapped presents began to appear on my desk. I was totally taken aback by the students’ (parents’) generosity, but more so by the students’ insistence that we have a present opening ceremony at the beginning of each period. For the next three days this scenario played out for each of my six periods.
I believe the very first gift I opened was a large tub of freshly churned butter. Of course I was delighted and showed my appreciation, but was a bit perplexed. That day brought in an abundance of homemade items from the local farms. Everything from eggs, sour cream, mint jelly, corn relish, pickles, baked items, and cookies appeared on my desk. That was only part of the bounty. Homemade ornaments aplenty were a real showstopper for both the kids and me. Then there were the hand-crafted cards, complete with artistic renderings of Santa, elves, and yours truly. For three days I was the grateful recipient of their households’ devoted efforts. I felt truly blessed by their generosity.
Of course not all the children brought gifts. I scanned the room during these “presentations” to see the reaction of the class and made a mental note of those who appeared quieter than the rest. On the last day before vacation, as the students lined up before the passing bell, I produced a large bag of candy canes and made sure to give each and every student a minty treat and bid them a hearty “Merry Christmas.” The aforementioned “quiet” students were the most surprised and absolutely the most appreciative. After all of the students departed for Christmas vacation, one student returned looking a little sad. He had come to return the candy cane.
“I can’t take this, Mrs. Kuerth. I did not give you a gift. It’s not fair that I take one from you.”
He dropped his head and gently pushed the candy cane across to my hand. A large tear splashed my desk and a sniffle held back another. I looked at this young boy in complete astonishment, but then stood up and gave him a big hug. With a comforting smile and a twinkle in my eye, I reassured him that he had just given me the best gift of all.
In these trying times, let us all try to remember those good memories of Christmas past.
Dorothy Kuerth began her teaching career in Vermont as an extended substitute teacher at the Charlotte Central School and most recently worked as Director of the learning lab at Mt. Mansfield Union High School.
