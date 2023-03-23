The Charlotte Library Board would like to thank our community for coming out to vote. With the passing of the library budget the library will continue its mission of advocating and supporting life-long learning by providing information, services and programs for all ages in a welcoming atmosphere. We appreciate the community’s continued support of our mission and would like to offer clarifying facts to questions that have been raised by members of the Charlotte community.
Who has authority over the library staff and they town employees?
Library employees are town employees. In relation to salaries, the library board crafts job descriptions, performs the director’s review and approves and submits any salary reviews to the selectboard for their review and approval. The selectboard has the option to approve, deny or ask us to revise any proposed adjustments.
Who sets the library budget? The library board creates and submits the budget to the selectboard for approval. This is similar to other town departments. The selectboard can approve or deny and ask the board to revise any part of the submitted budget. Once the selectboard sets and approves the library budget, it is voted on by the town, this year as a separate article.
Are salaries and benefits in the library budget?
Library salaries are in the library article, but the benefits are in the town article. The town does not separate out benefits for any department, including the library.
Why is the library budget voted on separately?
Two years ago, the selectboard elected to remove the library portion and have the town vote on it separately.
Did the library increase their staff?
Library staff has decreased. For fiscal year 2022-2023 (July 2022 to June 2023) there were nine staff positions and two student employees. In fiscal year 2023-2024 (July 2023 to June 2024) there will be six staff positions and no student employees. We are increasing one of the current positions from 16 to 20 hours. We were asked by the selectboard to list the library assistant positions individually this year. In doing so, it may have looked like we were adding additional positions, but that is not the case.
What was reviewed by Gallagher and Flynn?
The human resources firm was hired by the selectboard in 2020 to study salaries for all town employees. This was done in part because of attrition due to wages not being in line with the market. During the long process, the selectboard, the library board and employees worked with Gallagher and Flynn to bring job descriptions up to date, analyze the information gathered by the firm and ask hundreds of questions.
We cannot say what data was presented for non-library positions, but for library staff it included only Vermont comparisons. After many meetings, the pay-rate adjustments to market value were voted on by the library board and selectboard. These pay-rate adjustments were carried out in the fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
What are the increases in the salary lines?
The salary lines for the library for the fiscal year 2023-2024 reflect only the cost-of-living adjustment and yearly salary increase percentages that are listed in the town’s salary administration policy. This policy is created and approved by the selectboard and applies to all town employees.
At the meeting the other night, the selectboard mentioned that cost of living adjustments and health benefits would be investigated. The library board is committed to working with the selectboard over the next few weeks. We are available to answer any questions or provide information.
Robert Smith is chair of the Charlotte Library board of trustees.
