For more than 30 years The Charlotte Library has helped to engage, inspire, educate and entertain the community with its collection of books, publications, activities and programs, as well as through broad community outreach.
From its modest beginning in the elementary school to its relocation to the town green, the library has strived to be a welcoming meeting place for Charlotters of all ages and interests.
We are writing to ask the community for continued support of the library and to vote yes on Article 5 on March 1, Town Meeting Day.
The past two years have been difficult for everyone. Fortunately, The Charlotte Library has remained committed to ensuring continued access to all its offerings while prioritizing the health and safety of patrons and staff. The librarians have found new and creative ways to provide materials and programs through porch pick-up and extensive online offerings.
Many have enjoyed ongoing book groups and other programs via Zoom. Others have taken activity bags for local kids-at-home projects with their families. The public’s growing demand for these new offerings reflects increased need and responsiveness during these challenging times.
Two years ago, the size of the library nearly doubled. Despite the increase in square footage, the operating budget — all line items except salaries — remains unchanged. This is due largely to the installation of energy-saving heat pumps and insulation retrofits to increase energy efficiency during the renovation of the original building.
Additionally, some operating costs have been defrayed by successfully competing for state and federal grants and by the efforts of a large and growing group of volunteers of all ages who contribute many hours to routine chores and special fundraising events such as the book sale, art sale, quilt raffle, and more.
Also, we remind you that the original library and half of the new addition were entirely paid for by private donations.
The Charlotte Selectboard recently initiated a survey of the salaries of all town employees. The survey recommended an increase in the salaries of all long-term town personnel, including library staff. The outside evaluators also found the library staff exceptional in all five of the study’s performance criteria.
We ask that you continue to support your library by voting yes on Article 5. In the absence of town meeting, it is crucial that as many citizens as possible get out and vote. Absentee ballots are available at town hall for those who cannot vote on March 1.
If you have any questions or concerns about your library, contact us directly, and thank you all for your ongoing encouragement and support.
The Charlotte Library board of trustees includes Anne Marie Andriola (annemarieandriola@gmail.com), Katharine Cohen (katharinecohen@hotmail.com), Nan Mason (anne.mason@uvm.edu), chair Jonathan Silverman (jsilverman@smcvt.edu) and Robert Smith (rmsmith1971@hotmail.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.