The Vermont Legislature has moved at full speed to insert the right to abortion into the Vermont Constitution with Proposition 5. One would be hard-pressed, however, to understand Prop-5’s specific intent by reading the proposed amendment. The change to Sec 2, Article 22 of Chapter 1 of the Constitution that will go before Vermont voters this November reads: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Most Vermonters reading this language will shake their heads and say, “Huh? What exactly does this mean?” Even legislative proponents have admitted uncertainty. When asked to explain what this wording means and articulate its long-term implications, many legislators applaud the ambiguity and candidly admit, “The courts will decide.” This isn’t the way to pass laws or change our Constitution.
The verbiage of this proposed amendment got me thinking about how important language is when dealing with serious matters like human rights, liberty, justice and life and death. Too often advocates for radical social change use euphemisms when advancing difficult and unpopular topics lest readers dwell too much on what is being proposed or taking place.
History is full of such examples. Perhaps the best-known euphemism is how Nazis leaders talked about their “final solution” to the “Jewish question” rather than their plan to kill millions of Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and other so-called unwanted, lesser human beings. Terms like this made it easier for people to avoid confronting the evil that many knew was taking place.
In this light, I’ve been paying attention to the euphemisms used by advocates for abortion and Prop 5. Consider this list of the oft-mentioned terms: “A woman’s fundamental rights,” “the right to choose,” “reproductive rights,” “true reproductive liberty,” “reproductive health care services,” “personal reproductive autonomy,” “decisional autonomy and bodily integrity,” among others.
Reading such esoteric terms, one might never know what is being discussed — the intentional killing of innocent, human babies living in the womb. The above phrases have that final solution euphemistic feel to them.
The term abortion likewise has a euphemistic quality that also clouds reality. Under its heading come several procedures. Medical abortion uses drugs like RU-486, which cause the uterus to contract, detach and expel the developing fetus, Latin for “little one.”
Suction curettage uses a tube inserted into the woman’s uterus to suck-out the developing baby. A dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortion involves the abortionist inserting instruments into the woman’s cervix to dismember and extract the baby’s body parts from the uterus.
So-called dilation and extraction (D&X) abortions, also called partial birth abortions, are where the baby is delivered feet first. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, while the head remains partially in the birth canal, delivery is paused while “evacuation of the intracranial contents (the brain) of the living fetus” takes place, thus delivering a dead baby.
It’s much more comfortable to hear terms like medical abortion, RU-486, D&E and D&X procedures than details about intentionally killing unborn human beings. All the above are already permitted under Vermont law.
Sadly, the highly politicized college of obstetricians and gynecologists also prefers to cloud the horror of abortion. In its March 2022 “Guide to Language on Abortion,” it encourages OBGYNs to avoid using problematic words like baby, unborn child and dismemberment of the fetus.
Yes, language is powerful and can be used to do good or commit evil. In the early-to-mid 20th century many Vermonters embraced a national social movement known as eugenics, yet another euphemism. They supported legislation hoping to reduce the growing number of Vermont’s “problem groups.”
Physicians and university professors joined with legislators to pass laws forcing sterilizations upon Vermonters seen as physically and mentally “defective: idiots, imbeciles, and feebleminded,” and prohibiting their marriage. As happened nationally, this evil perpetrated upon vulnerable Vermonters was sanctioned by academics, political leaders, doctors and average Vermonters for decades. Fortunately, eugenics was not enshrined in Vermont’s Constitution and this hideous policy was eventually reversed.
Let’s stop pretending that we don’t know what’s taking place when we hear talking points about abortion, choice, or a woman’s right to reproductive liberty. A second human life is at stake. Unborn, human babies are being killed while growing peacefully in the womb.
The right to life of our most innocent, voiceless and helpless humans is being snatched away in the name of personal reproductive autonomy. Is this social justice?
Let’s be that voice against the modern, genocidal evil that has been taking place in America since Roe v. Wade and the subsequent deaths over 63 million unborn babies. No more euphemisms. Abortion is the willful killing of innocent, human beings — unborn babies developing in their mothers’ wombs. Be assured, just as we condemn shameful, societal evils of the past like slavery, our descendants will look back at us one day with similar horror and distain.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, a Soviet dissident who survived Stalin’s deadly gulags cautioned, “The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie. One word of truth outweighs the world.”
Will you take that simple step for unborn babies and be a witness for the truth about abortion? Vote no on Prop 5.
Joseph P. Blanchette lives in Charlotte.
