Jeopardy host: In the category technology, systems (usually software) capable of perceiving an environment through data acquisition and then processing and interpreting the derived information to act or imitate intelligent behavior given a specified goal.
Watson: What is artificial intelligence?
Many years ago, I went through a period of reading Isaac Asimov’s novels about robots, the kind that exhibited human functions, what we would call androids today. His first robot novel “I, Robot,” was a collection of short stories about robots with human-like personalities that performed various jobs, like child care, for example.
Robots and androids have been a staple of literature from ancient times and most of us are familiar with those of the Star Wars anthology. We aren’t quite at the C-3PO stage yet, but the artificial intelligence that the robots of science fiction exhibited has become a reality with the development of high-powered computers today.
We are surrounded by artificial intelligence, also known as AI, whether we recognize it or not. The first AI algorithm was created and used successfully to master the game of checkers in 1956 by Dartmouth scholars. Fast forward to 2011 and IBM’s supercomputer, dubbed Watson, competed against two Jeopardy champions and won.
The dialog at the top of this column did not actually take place, but it serves to define what AI is. Today we use it to guide us to destinations, predict the weather, translate languages, for facial recognition and many other applications. AI is used for scientific research, medical diagnoses, autonomous vehicles and more. The government, including the U.S. Department of Defense, funds advanced research in AI.
It is the source of many benefits, but it can also pose a risk if it is used improperly. For example, ubiquitous use of facial recognition threatens our expectations of personal privacy, and systems that determine eligibility for services can have built-in biases.
Already, artificial intelligence is creating a wave of economic growth in Vermont with high-paying jobs in this field. The Legislature recognizes both the economic potential and the potential for abuse associated with its development and use.
Act 137 of 2018 created an Artificial Intelligence Task Force to investigate the field of artificial intelligence in the state and make recommendations on the responsible growth of Vermont’s emerging technology markets, the use of artificial intelligence in government, and regulation of the artificial intelligence field. The task force’s report was issued in January 2020 and can be found at bit.ly/3qVJW66.
The report states that “there is in fact a role for local and state action, especially where national and international action is not occurring. Large scale technological change makes states rivals for the economic rewards, (whereas) inaction leaves states behind. States can become leaders in crafting appropriate responses to technological change that eventually produces policy and action around the country.”
Members of my committee, energy and technology, worked on a bill, H.410, over the summer that implements some of the recommendations of the task force, and we voted it out of committee last week. It creates an artificial intelligence commission under the auspices of the Agency of Digital Services, and requires a survey of all software applications purchased, developed or used by state agencies or departments.
We want to know if any applications use artificial intelligence, how it is used and the potential impacts on Vermont citizens. The bill is awaiting action by the Committee on Appropriations and will eventually be voted on by the full House.
As always, I welcome your emails myantachka.dfa@gmail.com or phone calls (802-233-5238). More at mikeyantachka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.