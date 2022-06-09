Teaching other people’s children is a weighty responsibility. Teachers are trustees. The children in my classroom aren’t mine to mold the way I want them. I’m uncomfortable advocating an opinion their parents wouldn’t want them to hold.
Of course, you can’t teach history without touching on opinions. You also can’t teach it honestly without acknowledging that our nation hasn’t always lived up to its ideals. The Mexican War, for instance, was a war for land. We offered to buy what’s now most of our West, and when Mexico declined to sell, we beat them in a war. Then we bought it from them.
I don’t hesitate to explain that to my students. First, it’s true. Second, it’s important for them to understand that loving and appreciating your country doesn’t mean you have to be blind to its faults and mistakes. Third, the Mexican War is for the most part safely in the past.
An insurrection incited by a defeated president, on the other hand, is neither safe nor confined to the past, especially when his lies and my students’ questions just keep on coming.
I owe my students’ parents the respect due them as the rightful sovereigns in their children’s lives.
But I owe my students the truth as I understand it.
All this has been the way of things long before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared war on Disney World and the Enlightenment.
We live at present in a republic, which means we choose representatives to govern for us. In addition to choosing wisely, our proper participation commonly involves questioning, even challenging the decisions our representatives make.
Our quarter-millennium of protest, debate and discourse hasn’t always been pleasant, intelligent or well-reasoned, but it’s helped keep us healthy, especially when the debate has come down on the side of our better angels.
As I write, we’re once again locked in our recurring dispute about guns and the Second Amendment. We’ve once again convened the debate over the bodies of children. Once again progressive ideologues in the House will likely pass a gun safety bill that goes beyond anything Senate Republicans will accept. And once again Republicans will fail to accept even the most modest proposals.
I’ve carried on years of reasonable conversations about guns with students, parents and neighbors, in which I’ve learned as well as taught. But I will tell you plainly that while I respect the Second Amendment, I find many Americans’ glorification of its single sentence increasingly excessive, more akin to a fetish or dervish ecstasy than a constructive exchange of practical thought.
Some of us are idiots. Others are fools. Still others are both. Far worse, some American leaders are liars and manipulators. Some don’t mind if the country goes to hell as long as they get a crack at being president.
The 2008 Heller decision established an individual right to keep and bear arms, but writing for the Supreme Court majority, conservative Justice Scalia made clear that “the Second Amendment right is not unlimited … not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” He specifically included “prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill” and “laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms” as examples of limitations that are entirely constitutional.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz knows all this. He knows that requiring background checks doesn’t violate the Second Amendment. But instead of acknowledging the truth about background checks, he accuses Democrats and the media of trying to “restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.” He waxes lyrical about the protective power of good guys with guns while he’s addressing the NRA’s convention, the year’s most notable gathering of self-proclaimed good guys, even though the good guys weren’t permitted to bring their guns into the convention.
The hypocrisy and deceit are appalling and predictable.
While we talk about background checks and magazine capacities, which we must, we need to remember that all gun owners aren’t the same, any more than all gun safety advocates are the same.
I met one of my NRA neighbors a few years ago. He’d just bought his wife an assault rifle and was teaching her to use it. He was away a lot for work, she was home alone with their two young boys, and their house was on a lonely, wooded country road, the kind many Americans still live on — no local police, troopers nearly an hour away, a house broken into every so often.
One night he came home to find a truck, lights off, idling at the mouth of their driveway. It sped away as he drove closer.
He wanted his wife to have a weapon that could kill intruders. He didn’t want her to be outgunned. He wasn’t gleeful about it. He wasn’t a monster. He wasn’t Ted Cruz. He was just trying to defend his family.
Yes, we are divided about guns and the Second Amendment.
Yes, I may favor more or fewer limitations on guns than you do.
Yes, our efforts at sensible gun safety are undercut by lies and foiled by self-interest.
It isn’t Uvalde’s school police chief whose conscience should be most stricken. It’s Cruz and the multitudes of politicians like him who float above the blood and the bodies, for whom an 18-year-old’s opportunity to purchase an assault weapon matters more than a 10-year-old’s right to one day be 18.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years.
