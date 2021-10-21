As I traveled on my usual route to the federally qualified health center that I work at the other day, I began to feel a pit in my stomach just as I was parking my car. I began to wonder: Who will I see today and which of those people can I help?
This isn’t something typical people might ask themselves as they begin their day, especially for people like me, who genuinely love their job. But how can you love your job if almost every person you see comes in with tears that are swelled up around their puffy eyes because they are worried that they cannot afford their office visit? The widespread and adverse effects of health care costs and coverage affect millions of people across the country, ultimately hindering their access to high-quality medical care or any medical care at all.
The Affordable Care Act is to blame.
If the Affordable Care Act were an assignment that I was tasked to grade, I would assign it a D, mainly focusing on its lack of affordability for many Americans. Picture this: A student scrambled last minute to toss an assignment together, spilled their morning coffee on it, stopped at the campus library to tape some pieces back together and then barely made it to lecture to turn in. It’s not the best, but it’s not the worst either. Slightly above mediocre.
To hard-working American families, that represents the imbroglio that is the Affordable Care Act.
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, Americans who earned $50,000 to $75,000 per year were most affected by rising health care costs. In 1998, nearly 7 percent of individuals whose income fell in this range reported that they could not afford to see a doctor. By 2017, the percentage of persons who could not afford health care in this income range rose to 12.4 percent.
Furthermore, one out of five Americans with chronic health conditions reported that they could not afford to be seen by their primary doctor. Persons with chronic conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, who cannot afford to see their provider place themselves at higher risk for complications of their medical conditions — and even death.
To improve health care affordability for all Americans, especially for those who do not receive coverage from their employer and do not qualify for financial assistance or premium tax credits, policymakers must offer more tax credits to those whose income is higher than the act’s cutoff for coverage.
To lower the amount people pay for deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, policymakers should consider tying a person’s tax credits to the second-lowest-cost gold plan premium. By doing this and thus not linking a person’s tax credits to a similar silver plan, policymakers would extend federal assistance to those Americans whose income is too high for full coverage.
The most significant hurdle that policymakers will run into when implementing affordable health care policies in the Affordable Care Act is what is known as the family glitch. This term was planted during the Obama Administration, and it defines affordable for an individual employee and their family based solely on the cost of individual-only health care coverage.
This means that if that individual employee is deemed to have affordable health care coverage from their employer, then both the employee and their family are not qualified to receive premium tax credits through the marketplace. A coalition of stakeholders that included Families USA, patient advocacy organizations and the Association for Community Affiliated Plans could work together to urge the Biden-Harris administration to redefine the affordable.
It’s time for the United States to start taking care of all Americans. Although the Affordable Care Act has provided some benefits, it has left working families behind who cannot afford health care coverage. A strong coalition of stakeholders can help implement changes to it by urging the administration to take a new perspective on what affordable really means.
All people’s health status and lives are precious. It’s time that we start acting like they are.
Christopher Kruglik is a 2022 master of public health candidate at the University of Vermont.
