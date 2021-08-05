I am one of many whose views on abortion have evolved over the years — once supportive or at least tolerant, but now opposed. Had you asked me during my first years after college if I believed it was morally acceptable for a woman to have an abortion I would have said yes.
Had you asked how much I had investigated the moral implications or the realities of the abortion process, however, I would have confessed, that it was very little. It just felt right that a woman should be able to have an abortion if she wanted.
As 17th century theologian Blaise Pascal insightfully commented, “People almost invariably arrive at their beliefs not on the basis of truth, but on the basis of what they find attractive.” Indeed, our beliefs are most influenced by those who surround us, those we need and especially those we want to like us. These cultural influences become very strong as we enter adulthood. Friends, classmates, neighbors, colleagues and clients at work, employers, spouses or love interests all play roles in shaping our beliefs.
As a young adult I was surrounded by people who felt abortion was perfectly acceptable or cared little about the topic. It just wasn’t that big a deal. Most of this essay’s readers, no doubt, have similar stories about abortion or other moral questions.
One of the later episodes of the HBO series “Band of Brothers” documents how the U.S. Army occasionally forced citizens living in towns adjacent to Nazi death camps to bury thousands of the emaciated bodies of Jews, gypsies and homosexuals that had been piled high within these killing zones. Army officials rightly rejected the protests of residents who claimed they didn’t know what was taking place in the nearby camps.
Somehow, they claimed to be oblivious or unconcerned about trainloads of prisoners passing through town on most days, the overwhelming stench of burned and rotting flesh permeating the air on other days, and the stories they no doubt heard as various camp personnel routinely visited, ate, drank, shopped and even slept in town.
Were Army leaders to assume that no resident ever worked in these camps or occasionally traveled a few miles down the road to investigate what they saw, smelled or heard? Army officials made residents look at and confront their complicity. Surely, none of us today would maintain a blind eye to such horror. Or would we?
Many who participated in or supported Hitler’s Final Solution allowed their beliefs to be guided by emotional and cultural factors mentioned above, which obfuscated the facts and the importance of intellectual and moral considerations. They talked themselves into believing that Jews and homosexuals were a lesser class of humans, who not only didn’t deserve to live, but had no right to live.
What took place in Nazi Germany wasn’t the first time efforts to dehumanize human beings have been used to justify morally repugnant beliefs and acts. In each case, it was considered justifiable to treat people as less than fully human and entitled to live.
This brings me back to the contemporary debate over abortion. The gruesome facts about what happens to an estimated 800,000-900,000 unborn babies in the United States each year — the intellectual belief factors — are ignored or suppressed by about half of Americans who choose not to look. Instead, they favor embracing the emotional, feel-good, moral right of a woman to control what happens to her body or they just look away. The morality of an unborn baby’s right to life, on the other hand, gets treated the same way the human rights of slaves, homosexuals and Jews were talked away by the language choices decades ago.
For example, when Planned Parenthood sold body parts or tissue from aborted babies to research labs, its invoices list prices per “products of contraception,” not aborted body parts of developing human babies. Such language makes it much easier, more comfortable for us to look away and sleep nights. The immorality of tearing apart an innocent human being in the womb, who has a developing brain, heart, functioning limbs and various organs is conveniently shunt aside in favor of a woman’s right to choose, a different moral matter. It’s more comfortable not to think about it, not to see what is actually happening.
It took the shock of reading details about late-term and partial birth abortions to burst the emotional and cultural bubble that once comfortably surrounded me. Watching sonograms, horrible photographs of babies forcibly aborted in China and seeing pictures taken inside a womb made it impossible for me to settle for words like “blobs of tissue” or the impersonal term fetus. It was clear that I was seeing a developing human being. Abortion involved killing an innocent baby.
As with slavery in America, eugenics, and other moral abominations of the past, there can be little doubt that 50 to 100 years from now, our progeny will look back with horror and disgust that we tolerated the slaughter of an estimated 70 million babies in the womb since Roe v. Wade in 1973.
Mother Theresa warned, “When a mother can kill her own child, what is left of (Western Civilization) to save.”
As the residents living near Nazi death camps were challenged after WWII, I now ask respectfully, how long can you pretend that you do not know about what happens during an abortion? Will you also continue to look away? Or are you now willing to look and act.
Joseph P. Blanchette lives in Charlotte.
