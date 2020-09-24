I’ve had conversations with friends recently who, on the strength of Gov. Phil Scott’s Covid success, are willing to vote for him come November. I think that Vermont has come out on top so far in terms of low virus infection and that our governor has done a decent job at keeping us safe. One might also argue that Vermonters are a pretty sensible, thoughtful bunch who were able to take direction easily and logically. When things looked bad — we got the message quickly and ran with it.
But to folks who say they’re A-OK with Scott I say: think about it more carefully. If your typical political values are left of center those values still apply. Why change course? We are so lucky to have a candidate who has been a champion on many issues over his long career from climate change, to universal healthcare to social justice. While we watch friends and family in Western states live in a burning world, we think of how we can do things differently.
David Zuckerman believes that Vermont has an opportunity to rebuild our economy in a way that also serves to reduce our contribution to the climate crisis. He wants to put Vermonters back to work in renewable energy jobs across the state, laying fiber to help folks telecommute, and weatherizing houses to lower Vermonters’ heating bills. Under the Scott administration, Vermont lost over 500 solar jobs across the state — before COVID. Scott has sided with corporate polluters: vetoing legislation that would have held them accountable if they poisoned Vermonters — as some have in Bennington with PFOAs.
Just last night, Gov. Scott vetoed a landmark climate bill, the Global Warming Solutions Act, that would put Vermont on a concrete path towards reducing emissions and building more resilient communities in the face of a growing crisis. In early 2020 he also vetoed minimum wage increase and paid family leave.
Still thinking about voting for Phil Scott?
Meg Berlin
Charlotte
