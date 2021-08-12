To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the opinion piece titled “Abortion: How long can we pretend not to know its effects?” (The Citizen, Aug. 5, 2021)

Abortion is an extremely sensitive and complicated issue that undoubtedly presents an overload of emotions for any woman who is faced with the choice. Believing that society more often embraces the “emotional feel-good moral right of a woman to control what happens to her body” while innocent unborn babies are slaughtered — compared nonetheless to trainloads of Jewish prisoners being brought to concentration camps — is a bit of a stretch.

Are women to be thought of as trains, a moving machine transporting innocent humans eventually to their death?

I would like to refer to the Turnaway Study (2008), the first study to examine the effects of receiving versus being denied a wanted abortion on women and their children.

Published in more than 50 papers and medical journals, the data from this study has shown the effects on mental health and socioeconomic consequences of having an abortion versus carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term. Ninety-five percent of women report having an abortion was the right decision for them over five years after the procedure, and women who had to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term have four times greater the odds of living below the federal poverty level.

In addition, the study found that women who were denied abortions:

• Were more likely to experience serious complications from the end of pregnancy.

• Were more likely to stay tethered to abusive partners.

• Were more likely to suffer anxiety and loss of self esteem in the short term.

• Less likely to have aspirational life plans in the coming year.

• More likely to experience poor physical health for years after pregnancy.

• More serious implications for children born as the result of an unwanted pregnancy.

Maybe I should title my opinion as “Unwanted Pregnancy: How long can we pretend not to know its effects?”

What about the estimated 9,000 rape victims that become pregnant each year and the two-thirds of teenage pregnancies that are not planned? Should we embrace the “emotional feel-good moral right of a woman to control what happens to her body” when she is impregnated by rape?

Democracy fails when citizens lose the capacity to make choices about their bodies and restricting abortion forces a moral regulation that diminishes any option of a choice.

The train has reached the station. Women should have control over their bodies, period.

Liz Philip-Buttery

Charlotte