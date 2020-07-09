I won the Lottery!
And I won it big. Actually, I am speaking about the lottery of life. Follow me on this logic. Consider how random my birth was when compared to the billions of births around the world. Consider where and when I was born. Forget the lottery, I beat to odds and hit the Powerball.
Why would I say this? First, I was born in the USA. With all our nation’s troubles and issues, this was a solid win compared to many other countries on this earth from which I could started my life. Next I was born in the 1950’s. This era was an unprecedented time of peace and prosperity, at least for most of us. I was born healthy, in a time when childhood disease had become rare and life expectancies began skyrocketing. Then, just by luck, I was born white. There was no test to take and pass, it just happened. While that seems hard to top, as if it wasn’t enough; I was born a male. My window of opportunity flew wide open. All this “luck of the draw” gave me a huge advantage over millions and billions of my fellow human beings.
So, I am born into this exclusive lucky club. Let’s add to this luck by having a mother and father who were able to stay married in a loving relationship and an extended family which enlarged my circle of loving adults who cared for me. This included numerous nearby aunts and uncles along with dozens of cousins who made my neighborhood feel safe and secure.
Unlike me, my immediate family came from a poor background. Neither of my parents graduated high school or had any wealth to speak of. But because of my dad’s military service, he was eligible for the GI Bill which allowed him to extend his schooling and to eventually earn undergraduate and master’s degrees. And when I was six, my family actually purchased our own home, again through the generosity of the GI Bill. My family and I rode a fortunate wave into the middle class.
As I grew up the luck continued. I was able to attend college at a time when it was affordable with minimal loans and enough work-study income to pay my way. I dodged serious injury and cancer. I luckily did not fall into a self-induced tragedy despite having driven drunk or using drugs which could lead to addiction. While I’ve stayed safe and healthy mostly through luck, everyone around me treats me as if I am special. I’ve never been discriminated against for a loan, stopped unjustly for being in the wrong place, or prejudged as incapable when applying for jobs.
A few years ago, I was reflecting on this luck and someone commented that I deserved what I had because as they said, “You work hard.” I thought, “Are you kidding?” Working hard is walking 3 hours each day just to obtain safe drinking water or picking broccoli in the hot sun for subsistence pay or begging on a street corner to obtain enough money for food. When I step back and consider a wider, world view, I don’t work hard. My work-life is a downhill ride with the wind to my back. I am coasting in my windfall of luck.
In this time of reflection of social injustice and as our country grapples with the terms imbedded prejudice and institutional racism, I ask everyone to honestly consider how they ended up where they are today. Are we using our good fortune to work toward changing our unequal system in order to balance opportunity for everyone? After all, “equal opportunity” is what we say makes our country great. So, honestly, did you too hit the lottery of life?
Phil Pouech
Hinesburg
