Are you an independent or registered democrat satisfied with incumbent Bill Lippert in the State House 4-2 seat representing Hinesburg? Are you an independent or registered republican dissatisfied with the current hijacking of that party in this country and ready to make a difference locally?
For each, I am writing to encourage you to show up Aug. 11 (or before, or by mail) and vote for Christina Deeley.
Deeley promises to bring fresh energy and ideas and to represent Hinesburg enthusiastically and capably at the state level. Let’s elect her to our house seat.
No one agrees with a candidate on every issue. Here’s what is important. Our house member should give us our vote’s worth in terms of dedication to established as well as emerging state-level needs. They should also listen, respond, and adjust to constituents on issues, especially to those that translate into votes and actionable legislation that directly benefit our community.
I understand, and even agree, that incumbent Lippert deserves respect as a dedicated community servant. I am unimpressed, though, when I reflect on the state of Vermont’s family court system. It remains shamefully out of sync with national standards, despite Lippert’s past leadership on the House Judiciary Committee and my own direct and unheeded appeals to Lippert for action on the matter. Showing up to legislate well is enough, until it is not.
With such a competent challenger in Deeley, we are well-positioned to embrace this election as a time for a friendly and exciting change in representation. And now, more than in recent history, Vermont’s leadership must not just fall into “business as usual” but lead the way on people and policies that uplift those most in need and direct us responsively within this uncertain time.
Deeley is the one.
Michelle McGee
Hinesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.