My wife and are canoers and visit three dear friends who have camps on Lake Iroquois. I strongly urge Meg Handler reassess her view on not recommending use of ProcellaCOR to reduce the infestation of milfoil.

Milfoil has long been a big problem in that lake. Just canoeing always has made it clear that milfoil is not only bad to paddle over, but dangerous if we flipped the canoe.

From what we are told, ProcellaCOR has been tried and tested on other lakes in Vermont and it works. It works on milfoil. Other than cost, which would need to be discussed, it surely is the proper treatment for Lake Iroquois to bring it back to the great lake it was before the milfoil invasion.

Greg Schifferle

Essex Junction

