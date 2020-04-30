I was dumfounded to read the letter in The Citizen by Meg Handler on April 16.
She states that the use of ProcellaCOR to reduce the infestation of milfoil “will not improve the water quality, natural ecology or community resource of Lake Iroquois.”
I take issue with this.
I have spent every summer for the last 50 years at my camp on Beebe Lane on the east side of the lake. I canoed, kayaked and drove a motorboat all over the lake for most of those years. Yes, there were native species of weeds but none that hampered negotiating the lake until milfoil began an infestation. Only since then, have I seen boats not be able to negotiate numerous areas of the lake. Some of us will remember a resident having to use his power boat to rescue a canoe stuck in milfoil at the north end. I am sure this was not the only one.
From what we have read, ProcellaCOR will only affect milfoil which is a non-native species and has been used successfully in other lakes in Vermont.
We long-term residents of Lake Iroquois have seen its demise. Where we used to enjoy the lake, now we focus on how we can keep it from becoming a swamp, useless to everyone.
Steve Reiman
Williston