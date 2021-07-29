To the Editor:
In response to the comments on vaccine passports, if we ignore the fact that 23 percent of the adult population in Vermont has not been fully vaccinated as of July 23 — and there are no statistics about inoculations administered to children 16 and younger — and if we also ignore the vaccination status of visitors from other states to our Statehouse, we are introducing a threat to the health and well-being of our fellow citizens who represent us in the Vermont Legislature. (Letter to the editor, “Vermont Republican Party opposes vaccine passports,” July 22, 2021)
U.S. medical advisor Anthony Fauci recently warned that the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” because of the large number of unvaccinated people who continue to get sick and fuel outbreaks. Only around half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Fauci also said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering new mask guidelines for vaccinated people in the current surge of illnesses.
I heartily recommend that members of all the political parties consider the facts during their deliberations on implementing vaccine passports.
Karl Novak
Hinesburg
