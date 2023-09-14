To the Editor:

Trappers use a lot of excuses to justify their recreational hobby, but the reality is that trapping not only presents serious animal welfare concerns, but it is also a threat to ecosystem health and biodiversity. (“Trapping ban won’t solve growing problem of nuisance animals,” Sept. 7, 2023)

The science is clear: predator species like bobcats, fisher and coyote provide immeasurable benefits to ecosystem health, yet trappers are allowed to trap unlimited numbers of animals during the season. One year, just one trapper killed 10 fisher cats, likely decimating the local population. Just last year, one trapper killed five bobcats and another trapper killed 44 coyotes —that we know of. Unlike other states, including New Hampshire that don’t allow the killing of bobcats at all, Vermont has no bag limits on the number of animals a trapper may kill. This presents a threat to local populations, as well as ecosystem health. It’s not just wild animals that are in danger. Last year alone, twelve domestic dogs were reported trapped. Unlike recent pro-trapping commentaries, this is not merely anecdotal information.

A seasoned furbearer biologist at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has admitted in department emails that trapping is not needed in Vermont to manage populations or to reduce the spread of disease.

Trapping is a recreational hobby enjoyed by about 800 licensed trappers. Back in the day, trappers pilfered the pelts of cherished bobcats, otters and other iconic species and sold them to Russia and China. The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation — that Vermont Fish & Wildlife purportedly adheres to — clearly states that there should be no market in commerce in wildlife, yet their policies allow for it.

Another excuse used by trappers is that trapping is needed to manage so-called nuisance animals, but we often forget why wildlife becomes a problem in the first place. Whether it’s unsecured garbage or pet food, chickens allowed to free range, or other factors, it is important that humans look inward to see how we contribute to the problem. Current trapping legislation, bills H.191 and S.111, would still allow for the trapping of animals causing damage to property, as well as dangers to public health and safety.

This commonsense piece of legislation would combat the senseless killing of otters, bobcats, beavers, and other wildlife merely for recreation and allow trapping under certain conditions. This legislation would be targeted-trapping to address only those animals that are causing problems for humans.

Vermont needs beavers, foxes, and other animals labeled furbearer species for the ecosystem services they provide. We are in the throes of climate change and science informs us that beavers help reduce flooding, among many other benefits they offer to humans. Tick borne illnesses are on the rise and according to the Cary Institute, red foxes are the main predator of mice that transmit Lyme to ticks.

The tradition of domination over wildlife, who are merely viewed as lifeless resources for harvesting, is no longer viable or acceptable to many. No animal should have to chew through their mangled paw to free themselves from a leghold trap to satisfy someone’s recreational hobby. When we know better, we must do better.

Brenna Galdenzi

President, Protect Our Wildlife