To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to Paul Noel’s commentary that labeled people’s concerns about the indiscriminate nature of trapping as based on falsehoods and lies. (“On the essence of trapping, truth and falsehoods,” Feb. 23, 2023).

Noel argues that people who engage in trapping for hobby have pets and are fond of their dogs, too, and so this means trapping is not indiscriminate and cruel. This argument does not follow. I’m sure he would not argue that his feelings about dogs would somehow transfer to his traps. A trap laid in the forest cannot make a distinction between a dog’s leg and a bear’s leg, or a young child’s leg for that matter. However, I am glad to know that Noel and other hunters have a fondness for dogs. I would hope that this fondness and concern for the well-being of dogs might allow him and others who engage in trapping to understand that folks opposed to trapping are concerned for the well-being of all living creatures and are opposed to the inherent cruelty of the trapping of any animal, not just dogs.

If trapping a dog’s leg potentially results in a a cruel and agonizing death for the dog, as it bleeds out or is attacked by another animal or slowly dies of dehydration, as Noel seems to concede, then of course we know that trapping would result in a similarly cruel and agonizing death for any other creature. Those opposed to trapping as a practice see the trapping of a coyote or bear to be as cruel and repugnant as trapping a dog.

Furthermore, his specious argument regarding the ecological benefit of trapping really has no scientific basis and does not account for the current vast shrinkages of habitat across of state due to housing and business development. In any case, any purported ecological effects would not be relevant to a living being dying a slow, torturous death while caught in the violent grip of a trap laid even by the most careful and dog-friendly hunter.

Rachel Daley

Charlotte