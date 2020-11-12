To the Editor:
I have to respectfully disagree that having a town manager would be a good idea. This has been discussed before, and I am opposed to it.
I understand the perceived advantages of relieving the selectboard of various responsibilities, but a good town administrator should be able to serve the same function.
The problem with a town manager is that he or she may not to be as responsive to public concerns as an elected selectboard. There are certainly excellent town managers, but putting this much power into an unelected person tends to run the risk of arrogance and lack of sensitivity to the long-time political background of the town.
And a major concern is that removing a town manager is not easy. I believe there have been a number of lawsuits by town managers whose removal has been sought, with substantial resulting costs to the town (see vpr.org/post/st-johnsbury-settles-lawsuit-ousted-town-manager-hires-another-one.)
Roger Kohn
Hinesburg
