To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone that helped make the Hinesburg Police Department’s Grinch story a success. So many people came together to make it possible.
When the idea came up, no one in the department hesitated. Officers went above and beyond as they always do, from coming in early before shift and staying late after on their own time. We heard a few criticisms, and I would just like to say that I don’t consider building a relationship with the community we serve a waste of taxpayer money. The few times we had to film during an actual shift was very minimal. We are short staffed, and every officer carries other responsibilities and they still stepped up to do something engaging and fun for our community.
The videos and posts may have been short, but a lot of behind-the-scenes work was done to make them happen. I want to add a special thank you to Sgt. Brett Flansburg as he did a tremendous amount of work, often at home after hours helping to edit videos. I also want to give a special thank you to my wife and kids for their involvement in the planning and execution of many of the posts.
My kids are also proud of themselves and tell anyone that will listen that “they are famous now” — especially my little Grayson, the Who that lost his hat to the Grinch at Lantman’s.
Last, a thank you to all our businesses in Hinesburg that welcomed us, many of which helped with planning and use of their facilities. Spending even the smallest amount of time with the people who live and work in Hinesburg makes it easy to understand why Hinesburg is so special.
Also, if the people following along didn’t like, comment and share our posts, the Grinch wouldn’t have become what it did. Your support and kind words are what made all our work so fun and rewarding to do.
Happy New Year.
Chief Anthony Cambridge
Hinesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.