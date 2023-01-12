Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Heavy snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Heavy snow this evening will mix with and change to rain late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.