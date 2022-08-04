To The Editor:
There’s a new Sherriff in town and Chea Waters Evans is her name.
Running as a Democrat for the House seat in Chittenden-5, which covers Charlotte and part of Hinesburg, we are voting for Evans on Aug. 9 in the Vermont Democratic Party primary.
Residents of Charlotte for four decades, Evans and her family are actually not so new in our town. Beyond those blue street-side signs with the pink “Chea” denoted on them, we know her as a leading voice for our community. Her role as a journalist and editor — for The Citizen, The Charlotte News and, more recently, for The Charlotte Bridge and Seven Days, gives Evans deep insights into our community and provides her the ability to understand issues and people’s thinking on a granular level.
Beyond her editorial experiences, she is deeply involved as a parent, as a volunteer and in all things that are important to us.
Honesty. Compassion. Confidence. Flexibility and integrity are exceptional traits that distinguish her work and active involvement in our community. Evans, through research and generous listening, demonstrates a true compassion evidenced in her ability to see the needs of our community and pursue a course of action that becomes the greatest benefit to all involved.
She has the ability to convert knowledge into wisdom.
As editor and writer, Evans aspires to respect pluralistic opinions, analyze problems and help us see solutions based on what is good and right. She has a good grasp of the issues that are important to people in Charlotte and Hinesburg like farming, affordable housing, diversity, equity and women’s rights.
In a recent article, I wrote that I see an America deeply dissatisfied with the way things are going. The New York Times reports that only 13 percent of voters say the country is on the right path. There is a generational turnover coming in political leadership.
The Boomer generation is about to retire, thus requiring new leaders. There is a strong hunger for change that demands unconventional outsiders, and the further outside the better.
It’s time for a woman to represent Charlotte and Hinesburg in Montpelier. Evans is willing to stand up for families, for women, for diversity in all its forms, for affordable housing, for farmers, for everyone who needs a little help being heard.
Serious about leading and serving, Chea Waters Evans is dialed in to the community in a way that makes this the right moment to send her to Montpellier.
Robert M. Caldwell
Charlotte
