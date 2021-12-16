To the Editor:
Last year Rep. Michael Yantachka of Charlotte, along with multiple co-sponsors, introduced H.316, an act relating to control over hunting dogs. This bill was not passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources.
Members of both the Senate and House Natural Resources committees need to create legislation this coming session that directly addresses the control of hound-hunting dogs, and then it should be passed into law by both the Vermont House of Representatives and Senate.
In 2019, an experienced hiking couple and their dog were attacked for 45 minutes by bear hunting hounds, an excruciatingly long amount of time, until the owner of the hounds finally appeared, physically removed the hounds — there was no verbal control — and punched one of the dogs in the face. Sadly, despite serious medical injuries to the couple and their dog, no laws were violated in Vermont.
As it stands now, hound hunters who have zero control of their dogs can come from out of state, release packs of dogs onto publicly owned and privately owned land, unsupervised and without restraint, to chase whatever targets the dogs fixate upon. The hounds are usually kenneled in cages, outdoors, 24 hours a day unless they are hounding or being trained. These dogs are in a state of frenzy and many hound hunters have zero control over their dogs.
They have no verbal or visual control, nor do they have any physical control because their dogs are off leash. These hounds trespass on other people’s property as do the hunters themselves. This also occurs late at night, which is horrific for homeowners and animals alike. These hounds kill and attack cats, livestock, deer and other wild animals — non-target species. There is no oversight and there are no laws restricting or monitoring this activity.
Hunters post their activities regularly on social media with glee and without consequence. Hound dogs are often killed after they are no longer useful as they are a means to an end. It’s legalized dog fighting and animal cruelty. No humane, civilized person is going to send their dogs out to maul another animal and knowingly and purposefully subject their dog to physical harm. Veterinary bills easily cost a few thousand dollars for an emergency. Hound dogs are eviscerated, bloodied and bitten.
No hunter, whether they are sending dogs to chase bears, raccoons, bobcats or coyotes will spend hundreds or thousands for a veterinarian. Hounds being bloodied or injured is par for the course for this “sport.”
It is a minimum and sane requirement that all hunters who use dogs should be in visual and verbal control of them. This means that hounders need to be within visual sight and hearing distance of their dogs, and vice versa. It’s time Vermont legislators start enacting rational laws and push for legislation that protects wildlife, animals and the public.
Please enact a bill to control hunting dogs and ban hounding.
Alana Stevenson
Animal behaviorist and trainer
Charlotte
