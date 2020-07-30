In talking with every-day Vermonters, I hear repeatedly of their concerns over the high tax rates (Per USA Today review, Vermonters pay more in taxes on average than residents of any other state. The state collects an average of $4,950 per taxpayer annually, the most of any state and about $2,000 more than is typical across all states) and the equally negative effect of the “lack of affordability” to live here and all of this is compounded by the impact of COVID-19 on our economy. I can strongly relate as I have personally experienced, with my young family living in Hinesburg and as a local small business owner, the challenges these create on a family and a business to pay their bills. I also sense that Vermonters are concerned over the further restriction of their constitutional rights, especially the 2nd amendment.
I am choosing to run for House Legislature by stepping up, rolling up my sleeves and being part of the solution for all our economic future and upholding our constitutional rights.
My 30 years of experience in running sales, operations, quality systems, and lean manufacturing helped a variety of different businesses maintain competitiveness and profitability while all supporting the interests of employees, suppliers, owners, and the community in which they serve. They all create value – products, services and jobs which all create revenue for the tax base. This all culminated in opening my own small business in Vermont which has then subsequently created new jobs. We need leaders that understand the strong link between economic vitality and Vermont’s well-being. My personal life experiences and skills are exactly what is needed in the legislature.
I graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. of Industrial Engineering, a variety of professional certifications and graduate business level courses. My college education and life experiences taught me the ability to effectively engage and work within a team environment comprised of diverse backgrounds and experiences.
My family and I visited Vermont several times to see family. We fell in love with the vibe but also saw an opportunity to start a small business. While the business became established and growing, we looked for the perfect location in Chittenden County and found it in Hinesburg. The city perfectly fits with our love of a small community, great schools, green spaces, and easy going and down to earth approach. My two young daughters attend Hinesburg Community School. Vermont is a very special place!
The legislature needs balance and, unfortunately, lacks those with experience in managing and executing operations, balanced budgets and maintaining fiscal responsibility. There appears to be little concern for those who are the economic engine in the state; the businesses and the working people. I can and will bring to bear experiences that few other candidates can provide.
The economics of Vermont affect everyone, including the citizens of Hinesburg. I plan to represent our district and all Vermonters with an urgent and strong focus to help and support all citizens with policies that reduce the collective tax burden, improve affordability, reduce onerous regulations and help promote business sustainability and growth which translate to jobs.
Dean Rolland
Vermont House Representative Candidate
Hinesburg
