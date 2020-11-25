To the Editor:
I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported me for the Senate position representing Chittenden County. I am truly humbled by your support and confidence.
In the time leading up to the election, I spoke with many and heard clearly your concerns: to lower taxes for all Vermonters.
To the many volunteers who came forward to assist with my campaign, I say a big thank you! I could not have done this without you. I sincerely thank each of you.
To my fellow Republican candidates, it’s been a pleasure working with you on our campaigns and I look forward to working with you in the future to advance issues of importance to our community.
To the other candidates from the other parties who ran, thank you for participating in the democratic process.
Until next time,
Dean Rolland
Hinesburg
