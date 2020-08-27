I would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported me for the Chittenden 4-2 House of Representative representing our beautiful community of Hinesburg. I am truly humbled by your support and confidence.
In the time leading up to the election, I spoke with many and heard clearly their concerns: to lower taxes and make Vermont affordable for all.
To the many supporters, I say a big thank you! I could not have done this without you. I sincerely thank each of you.
To my fellow candidate, Sarah Toscano: Congratulations!
I look forward to working in the future to advance issues of importance to our community.
To the other candidates from the other parties who ran in Hinesburg, I thank you for participating in the democratic process. Our community is better for it.
Until next time …
Dean Rolland
Hinesburg
