To the Editor and voters:
Thank you very much for once again trusting me to represent you in the Vermont House of Representatives. I will continue to work for a clean environment, for working families, and for social justice. As the new year begins, the legislature will continue to work remotely with the possible exception of the first week. We will continue to provide the help Vermonters need to get through the pandemic, and we’ll do it with a balanced budget. Hopefully, we will see additional help come from the federal government. I will continue to keep you informed about what is happening in the legislature, and I will continue to welcome your questions and comments via email, phone calls and personal (socially distant) interactions.
Thank you again for your support and trust.
Rep. Mike Yantachka
Charlotte
