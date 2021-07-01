To the Editor:

I give strong support for the relocation of Charlotte Family Health Center in the West Village. The Health Center application meets all municipal and state requirements for approval, and provides a needed community resource. It seems some would hold them to a standard higher than other applications via a mechanism that has no regulatory foundation.

My family has had the good fortune to be patients at the Charlotte Family Health Center since 1999. Whether by appointment in advance or an emergency visit — which I have heard some call “walk in clinic,” using the term pejoratively — we have always been accommodated.

The name says it all: family health center. Whether you are young, old or middle aged the health center is there for all Charlotte residents.

The Vermont brand is compact settlements surrounded by productive open farmland. Charlotte could be the quintessential, picture-book example of that brand.

The health center is the sort of land use in the West Village Center that should be given the red-carpet treatment, once requirements have been met.

Regulations are clearcut; there is no room for “may.” Saying something may have a negative impact is not a valid reason for denial. Such statements should hold no weight in any zoning or planning decision. We are all entitled to our own opinions; we are not entitled to our own facts.

Here are a few things from the Charlotte town plan germane to this application:

• The town will encourage through its regulations and policies the development of a more economically active town center with business services to fulfill local needs.

• Village planning areas are compact areas of mixed-use activities that maintain the character of a Vermont village. This type of planning area is intended to serve its local surroundings as a place where people can live, work, shop and recreate.

• The top declared goals of Charlotte citizens for the West Village were to maintain historic village character; minimize traffic impact on safety and quiet; preserve views; and encourage multi-use, small-scale commercial and professional development.

• The town encourages the retention and creation of businesses and non-profit organizations that provide the services and community resources that reflect the values and aspirations of its residents.

Other key planning considerations — Charlotte’s population is aging, and additional health care, emergency response, transportation and in-home support services will be needed to assist an aging population.

History tells us that the existence of healers is one of the bellwethers of civilization. Today those healers are called health care professionals.

The muddled debate and inaccurate statements by those in opposition to this vital resource is not only embarrassing, it begs the question, Is Charlotte civilized enough to welcome the healers in their chosen location?

Let’s be civilized and get this new facility built and opened as soon as possible. Who wants to adjudicate at the ribbon cutting?

Robin Pierce

Charlotte