To the Editor:
My family would like to voice our support and appreciation for Matt Lapierre regarding “Barber celebration criticized,” which he posted on social media.
Although Al Barber posted a Donald Trump like estimate of his crowd size at the July 4 celebration honoring him, again on social media, it’s worth noting that so many more people did not attend because they do not support homophobes.
Lapierre was brave and courageous for speaking out in a very small town. We are sorry he had to endure ridicule, but Lapierre said it best, “These are the kind of people who come out of the woodwork.”
Kandy Heyman
Hinesburg
