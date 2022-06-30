To the Editor:
I’m urging the citizens of Hinesburg to vote for Christina Deeley as your new representative in Montpelier. As one of Deeley’s educator colleagues at Champlain Valley Union High School, I know her to be a strong and compassionate advocate for her students.
Deeley knows schools are a microcosm of a larger inequitable system, and she works each day to dismantle the norms that disproportionately impact students from historically marginalized and underrepresented backgrounds.
It’s time for representatives in Montpelier to ensure that all Vermonters have the same level of access to foundational services like child care and paid leave, equitable and affordable education, physical and mental health care, and economic, environmental, social and racial justice.
I know that she will be able to continue this work on a larger scale in Montpelier.
Please vote for Christina Deeley on Aug. 9 in the state’s primary election.
Peter Langella
Moretown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.