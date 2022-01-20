To the Editor:
Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services is required, through its agreement with the town, to provide basic and paramedic level rescue services, and to do so with reasonable and appropriate expenditures.
For the last two years, the service has not used its entire budget appropriation — $62,101 last year and $25,000 the year before. It also pursued a $30,000 grant last year on behalf of the town. This is a clear indication that the organization spends only what it needs and believes in fiscal discipline.
This year, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services is asking for an 18 percent increase of $148,415 in the organization’s appropriation request to support its operating budget. The entire increase is devoted to personnel expenses, wages and benefits.
In order to provide full time ambulance coverage over the past 10 to 15 years, the group has been transitioning from a volunteer rescue service to a paid rescue service. Currently, rescue is staffed by three permanent full-time employees and per diem employees, or 43 percent full-time employees and 57 percent per diem employees. This increase is to cover the added cost of benefits and payroll for replacing per diem employees with full-time one.
Competition for part-time health care workers from a shrinking labor pool is increasing exponentially as a result of COVID-19, and changes to the overall health care system. This trend necessitates the change to full-time employees to guarantee continued staffing coverage. The net result of this increase per $100,000 of property value for Charlotte homeowners will be an increase of $15.80 per year, or a dollar per month.
The budget request also includes $50,000 for the addition of a full-time administrative position. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services is currently managed solely by a single, part-time business operation manager, and the rest of the management structure is volunteer based. As with the ambulance staff, the number of volunteer managers for the level of work the board of directors currently requires is also shrinking, while the administrative demands of the organization increase yearly as the health care system and government regulations get more complicated.
There are many moving parts, and I am sure many people have lots of questions. In the weeks to follow, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services will offer a more detailed explanation showing cost payroll information and other items. In the meantime, feel free to contact us with any questions you may have at f.tegatz@cvfrs.org.
Fritz Tegatz
Board president
Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.