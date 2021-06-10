To the Editor:
I write this letter to express my dismay and frustration. I have had the absolute pleasure to know Hinesburg fire chief Al Barber for nearly 45 years.
Barber has done so much for the community of Hinesburg. I just recently became aware of his pending resignation as chief and the reasons for it.
Long before we had pagers and a central dispatch center, if you had any emergency in Hinesburg you would call a number and it would ring independently to approximately 22 homes, three businesses and the town clerk’s office. If you called for assistance at 2 a.m., that phone would be answered by all the homes on that list, including Al and Diane Barber.
Barber used to be a radio dealer and saved Hinesburg a ton of money, getting portables and mobile radios at just above cost. This is just the tip of a long, long list of things the Barbers have done for the town.
Barber not only served as a firefighter, but on Iroquois First Response. This was back when we had farms in Hinesburg — the Garvey Farm on Richmond Road, the Hines Farm on Hines Road, the Bissonette farms, the Manning farm on Silver Street, farms on Shelburne Falls Road, Route 116, and countless others.
Where were you when a house burned down on Christmas Eve? Where were you when a vintage hotel burned in Mechanicsburg? Barber was there.
Barber has a sense of humor like many traditional native residents. He would in no way purposely speak ill or act in a manner to cause harm, be it physical or psychological, to any protected group or to any single individual unless it was a hot dog. That he would rip up.
Whatever meme he posted was posted on his personal Facebook page. He has the right to his own individual humor, and remember that everyone’s opinion is different. At times it is like looking at a glass of water — some say it is half full while others say it is half empty.
He did not post on the Hinesburg Fire Department Facebook page. He did not post on the town of Hinesburg Facebook page. His history of dedication and service to the community is what should be evaluated, not stuff posted on his Facebook page in this day and age of high tensions and misunderstandings.
Question? Did those who claimed that they were offended and now fear retaliation from the Hinesburg Fire Department ever once approach this chief, father, husband and grandfather and just ask him what he was thinking? The art of basic communication is so lost and the ability to tear the reputation of an individual down without having any responsibility is disgusting.
I am absolutely positive that those who feel offended and who say they are now in a state of fear would not care one single bit if they were trapped upside down in their vehicle and Barber was first to arrive on scene to provide aid or use a fire extinguisher or hold their head just out of the water.
If Barber truly had issues or was slanted toward the LGBTQ community, it would have come out years ago. I am sure he and I have the same views; we do not care what you are or who you are with, just do not force it on us.
Many people, including Barber, have helped provide medical aid and helped keep members of the LGBTQ community safe long before it was known as such.
Barber has the life experience, the financial responsibility and the community knowledge to continue to be chief, especially now when we are adding a full-time ambulance.
Local LGBTQ sensitivity is understandable to a point, but when individuals of the community claim their fear of retaliation from the members of the department as a reason not to publicly take responsibility for their outrage by identifying themselves, they clearly do not know what the mission of the department is or who its members are.
Do not let the very unfortunate happenings on the national level become a poison to divide Hinesburg. This is an opportunity to grow forward without losing a much-needed visionary and leader like Alton Barber, fire chief.
David A. Emmons
Jonestown, Pa.
Emmons was born and raised in Hinesburg.
