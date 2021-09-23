To the Editor:
Some things sit with you. You cannot shake them because they are just not right. Well, this is one of them for me.
The current Charlotte Selectboard, despite statements committing to increased transparency, has been deliberately opaque to deflect public scrutiny of two selectboard chairmen and their behavior.
Earlier this summer, a citizen volunteer on the zoning board, Ronda Moore, was the victim of a calculated political hit after she publicized her misgivings about the proposed Charlotte Health Center permit application while serving on the zoning board.
Lane Morrison, a former selectboard chair, and the current zoning board of adjustment chair, publicly accused her of violating the selectboard’s trust, not being fair and open and that she had a conflict of interest. He wanted her removed from the zoning board.
Matt Krasnow, the current selectboard chair, piled on in a news article saying that it was irrefutable that she had a conflict of interest.
Things heated up, and the town attorney got involved. Suddenly, Krasnow and Morrison got religion and stopped talking about this. Efforts to remove her also stopped. But she eventually resigned from the board in protest over her treatment and the destruction of her effectiveness on the board.
The selectboard was asked to be transparent and to put this episode on its agenda. The board agreed that the town attorney would be contacted to see what could be disclosed about his advice.
Months have passed, but nothing has happened. Krasnow and Morrison have never been held to account by the selectboard for their demeaning and, apparently false, allegations which forced a volunteer off the zoning board. Not a peep.
Krasnow would not put a discussion of this episode on the selectboard agenda, and there’s been no objection from other selectboard members.
And the selectboard is slow walking an open discussion of the town attorney’s advice.
A citizen got railroaded off the zoning board of adjustment, and there is dead silence from the selectboard.
Is it any wonder that no one has applied to fill this vacant seat?
Stuart Bennett
Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.