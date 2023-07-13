To the Editor:

I’m writing in response to Rob Roper’s guest perspective piece where he despairs that a collection of organizations invested in public education, including school boards, superintendents and teachers’ unions, whom he refers to as “The Blob,” would prefer to “eliminate all school choice in Vermont than allow some — any — parents to choose to send their kids to a religious school with taxpayer dollars.” (“The Blob seeks ways to continue discriminating against Christians,” June 29, 2023)

I have so many issues with this overheated encomium on the superlative nature of Catholic school education, I hardly know where to start.

I could talk about the separation of church and state and the inappropriateness of public tax dollars funding a religious education. I could talk about the absurdity of calling a refusal to fund religious education with public dollars discrimination.

I could talk about the perils of calling out school choice as a juxtaposition between praying before meals or listening to drag queen story hour at a time when threats of violence against the queer community are intensifying.

However, my biggest issue is the utterly juvenile choice to refer to public education professionals as “The Blob.” These are human beings — hard-working and often underpaid human beings — who have committed themselves to the education of our children.

Referring to these valued community members in such profoundly disrespectful manner isn’t just immature, it’s dangerous. This is how we start disregarding each other’s humanity. This is how we start seeing people we disagree with as lesser beings than ourselves. This is how we start to view people as animals and objects, not worthy of the same rights and protections. This is how violence starts. This is what makes killing innocent people easy, and I, for one, don’t want to add any more grease to that already-slippery slope.

On a final note, I’ve known plenty of Christians and plenty of drag queens. No drag queen ever told me I’m going straight to hell for not believing in the Goddess of Glitter. Can’t say the same thing for the Christians.

Kathryn Blume

Charlotte