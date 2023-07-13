To the Editor:
With regards to the opinion column by Rob Roper, I would think The Citizen would have the good sense not to print both headlines and pieces that are so patently false. (“The Blob discriminates against Christianity,” June 29, 2023.)
Is Christianity being targeted in Vermont? It is the dominant religion, so this constant playing the victim as you leave less and less space for others’ opinions … well, maybe that’s a Christian thing.
Josh May
Charlotte
