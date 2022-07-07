To the Editor:
Thanks for your continued coverage of news related to our waters and woods. I appreciate how you blend nature coverage with local news of town councils and student achievements.
As a society we tend to be so worried at whatever is happening on social media that we fail to notice the invasive plants (buckthorn, vines) wrecking the forests and tearing down the trees all around us.
Your balanced coverage helps to raise awareness and vigilance. I appreciate it.
Toby Barlow
Charlotte
