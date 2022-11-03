To the Editor:
Why am I now supporting Phil Pouech?
Two words. Sarah Toscano.
Have you read her thoughts on guns and protecting our children from gun violence?
It’s ridiculous.
Unfortunately, sometimes there really is a lesser-of-two-evils-vote that matters. So I am asking that you join me, hold your nose and cast a vote for Phil Pouech.
Maybe we will have better choices next time.
Matthew Lapierre
Hinesburg
