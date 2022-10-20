To the Editor:
We are excited to write this letter in support of Phil Pouech, who is seeking to represent the town of Hinesburg in the Legislature to replace Bill Lippert, who served our community so well these past 29 years.
As a longtime and active community member, and as a selectboard member for the past 11 years, Pouech will bring a thoughtful, respectful and objective perspective to the issues the Legislature will be facing.
We have known Pouech for more than 30 years as our children began school together in 1988. We worked with him on Green Up Day for years and observed him navigate, as a selectboard member and chair, many issues, some very difficult and divisive. He treated others on the board and the members of the public fairly, calmly and respectfully. He listened and articulated his views clearly. In short, he has the character, qualities and experience to serve Hinesburg well in Montpelier.
In addition, Pouech shared his views during the primary on some of the key issues facing Vermont. The issues important to Pouech, as submitted by him in the July 21 issue of The Citizen, include climate change, the reproductive rights of women, a fairer tax policy, education and transportation. His views on these significant issues will help to move Hinesburg and the state forward in support of the community and its citizens.
Pouech is committed to working hard on our behalf in the Legislature, and we hope you will consider joining us in voting for Phil Pouech on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Carl Bohlen and Kristy McLeod
Hinesburg
