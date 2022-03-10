To the Editor:
There has been a lot of discussion about the Hinesburg Police Department budget, and a certain amount of commentary on policing in general.
This commentary seems to assume that all police departments operate on the same or similar principles and have the same or similar values and objectives. Too many Americans have had difficult experiences with police, and while there is recognition of the value of order, there is not unreasonable disquiet about well-publicized or personal experience with abuse of responsibility.
We are fortunate in Hinesburg to have been able to start a police department from scratch, one that was geared from that start toward responding to the needs of this town, Hinesburg, and doing so by building trust.
The guiding ethic was a movement called community policing.
I was on the selectboard at the time and president of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and learned about community policing at a seminar at the National League of Cities convention. Other leaders and police departments that came to talk spoke about how gratified they were to become so well regarded and important to their communities. And so, community policing seemed appropriate for Hinesburg.
No other department in Vermont was so organized. Happily, the leadership of Hinesburg and the Hinesburg Police Department have stuck to those founding principles. Our officers have worked to be a part of the community, to know people and be known by them, to be trusted, to be supportive, to be versatile and to be thinking about their jobs.
If any of you had, as I once did as an elected leader here, the opportunity to review with them the cases that they were dealing with and the compassion and sensitivity that they often exhibited, you would understand that the role of community police in our community is way more than what gets headlines. It is an important public service, particularly to more vulnerable citizens.
It is always fair game to question budgets, and I know that this post is way too late to have any effect on this vote, but what I hope is that we can recognize that the Hinesburg Police Department is providing a set of needed services in town. A lower budget simply implies less service, which may or may not have unintended consequences.
It would be more useful for those with concern to discuss with the town and the Hinesburg Police Department about the set of services, how they are being handled and how citizens can help guide the department.
I want to thank the Hinesburg Police Department and the selectboard for their dedication to these matters. They really do have the best interests of this town at heart.
Rob Bast
Hinesburg
