To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Dr. Lydia Clemmons, the Clemmons family and the Clemmons Family Farm. They have long been valued members of the Charlotte community. For their credibility to be dismissed in the vandalism and harassment case at their farm is reflective of the inherent bias of our social structure.
The facts are clear: a person paying a rental deposit with $1,000 in silver coins, which Clemmons reported to the Vermont State Police as suspicious, was given the benefit of the doubt by law officers even though the person was under indictment for stealing $27,000 in silver coins from his previous landlord in Windsor County.
This fact was known, yet the state police officers treated the matter as a landlord-tenant dispute. The subsequent harassment of Clemmons by the offender and the failure of the law enforcement system to respond effectively demonstrate critical flaws throughout the justice system.
These flaws were enhanced by a biased attitude in the treatment of Clemmons as described in the Human Rights Commission report. They reflect a tendency of police to dismiss the experiences and statements of people of color that we have been hearing all too often in testimony before the Legislature.
These flaws must be fixed. The tendency toward biased treatment of an individual influenced by gender and race must be corrected with appropriate training in unbiased policing. Furthermore, conditions of release for indicted individuals must be enforced throughout Vermont regardless of the county in which the charges were brought.
The Legislature will continue to address these deficiencies to improve racial equity in Vermont.
It is the obligation for all of us to examine how white privilege acts to blind us to the systemic racism that permeates our social structure and to commit to replace it with genuine equity in our justice system, our culture and in our own lives.
Rep. Mike Yantachka
Charlotte-Hinesburg District
