To the Editor:
It is wonderful to hear about so many people enjoying the Town Link Trail and all of Charlotte’s trails, especially this past year when where we went and what we did was and still is more limited due to COVID-19.
We are fortunate to have these trails close by, right in our town. They are a great community asset.
The trails committee is again asking you to vote for Article 4 to fund the construction of the next section of the Town Link Trail. Charlotte residents will vote on the budget on March 2, 2021, or prior to March 2 through absentee ballot.
Vermont mandates that towns vote each year for funding of multi-year projects like the Town Link Trail.
We appreciate the continued support the town has shown for Charlotte trails, and the committee is looking forward to orchestrating the construction of another section of the Town Link Trail in 2021.
We ask for your support this year by voting yes for article 4.
Laurie Thompson
Co-chair, Charlotte Trails Committee
