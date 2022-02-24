To the Editor:
For more than 30 years, the Charlotte Library has helped to engage, inspire, educate and entertain the community with its collection of books, publications, activities and programs as well as through broad community outreach. The past two years have been difficult for everyone.
Fortunately, the Charlotte Library has remained committed to ensuring continued access to all its offerings while prioritizing the health and safety of patrons and staff. The librarians have found new and creative ways to provide materials and programs “to go” through porch pick-up and extensive online offerings. The public’s growing demand for these new offerings reflects increased need and responsiveness during these challenging times.
We are reminding our wonderful community to vote on Town Meeting Day, March 1.
Article 5 is a line item pertaining to the Charlotte Library budget. For the first time ever, this will be a separate line item requiring a vote apart from your town budget vote. So, it is very important that all our supporters use their voice and vote. We emphasize that there are no new items in the library budget for 2022-2023. The budget increase reflects the new salaries approved by the selectboard.
Despite doubling the size of the library during the recent renovation, the operating budget — all line items except salaries — remains unchanged. This is largely due to the installation of energy-saving heat pumps and retrofits to increase energy efficiency during the renovation. Additionally, state and federal grants, volunteers of all ages and fundraising events have helped to defray operating costs. Also, as promised, no new employees were hired to staff the larger building.
The Charlotte Selectboard initiated an overdue survey of the salaries of all town employees. The survey recommended an increase in the salaries of all long-term town personnel, including library staff. The independent evaluators also found the library staff “exceptional” in all five of the study’s performance criteria.
In the absence of town meeting, it is crucial that as many citizens as possible get out and vote. If you have any questions or concerns about your library, contact a board member directly, and thank you for the ongoing encouragement and support.
AnneMarie Andriola, annemarieandriola@gmail.com
Katharine Cohen, katharinecohen@hotmail.com
Nan Mason, amason@uvm.edu
Jonathan Silverman, jsilverman@smcvt.edu
Robert Smith, rmsmith1971@hotmail.com
Charlotte Library board of trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.