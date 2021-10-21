The following letter was sent to the Charlotte Selectboard by planning commission chair Peter Joslin.
Dear Selectboard:
I believe the town of Charlotte is at a crossroads. Competing ideologies about development, how much and where, have come to the fore since the spring. The selectboard is in the midst of deciding whether or not to move to a development review board and the zoning board of adjustment is full of new faces with new ideas. These changes and discussions are healthy and necessary for our town and important for our future.
“What’s broken?” and “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” have been typical reactions from the fear of change and are the wrong questions we should be asking. Unfortunately, most of the discussion of the pros and cons of a development review board versus a planning commission and zoning board have been lost in the weeds instead of looking at the big picture.
Necessary for any community to grow, remain vibrant, healthy and diverse requires continued review of where we have been, where we are and, most importantly, where we are going. It is my opinion that we, as a town, need to answer this question. To answer it requires community involvement and a dedicated — Capital D — planning commission to focus solely on planning, with new faces and fresh ideas with the time and commitment necessary to move forward.
I have served on the planning commission since 2004, over 17 years. It has been a privilege and honor to participate in town governance in this capacity and I am grateful for the selectboard’s continued support on my behalf. It has been an education in planning and development and the delicate balance between the rights of landowners and that of the town.
If you were to ask my wife Paula my thoughts on term limits, she would tell you I firmly believe in them. Unfortunately, I have not walked the talk. Additionally, I am no longer able to commit the time necessary to be fully involved in planning; it’s taking too much time away from my studio. Therefore, I formally resign from the Charlotte Planning Commission, effective Oct. 15, 2021.
I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the town over the last 17 years and will continue to contribute my thoughts and ideas, albeit from a greater distance.
I am sending this email to Larry Lewack and the rest of the planning commission, as well, as it’s important to me that everyone hear of my decision from me, not second or third hand.
Peter Joslin
Charlotte
