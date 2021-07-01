To the Editor:

We would like to address the gross misrepresentation of The Citizen’s June 24 headline, “Petitioners oppose new health center.”

Petitioners do not oppose a new health center.

Petitioners oppose the unnecessary paving of wetland, possible and likely contamination of our already limited groundwater, and a proposed 4,200 square foot, single story building with a 27-space parking lot. This is massively out of scale with existing village businesses, and it would lower property values and quality of life for its Ferry Road neighbors.

While the petition may appear 11th hour, it was intended as a fail safe should the planning commission ignore our concerns and the recommendation of the conservation commission that three weeks be granted to review the environmental impacts of the proposal.

We believe the town is legally bound to preserve wetland, and that the planning commission has no authority to waive that protection. Such action by the planning commission does not bode well for Charlotte’s remaining wetlands.

Kelly and Jason Stockwell

Charlotte