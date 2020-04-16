In response to the Lake Iroquois Association’s (LIA’s) push to use chemical herbicides in Lake Iroquois, and Robert Kenny’s thoughtful and respectful letter supporting the use of ProcellaCOR in Lake Iroquois (March 12, 2020), I take issue with the conclusion that ProcellaCOR: “has proven to be successful and needs to be a part of the mix of ways that Lake Iroquois uses to get control of this infestation.”
Bob’s statement makes a number of assumptions which I challenge. Specifically, I take issue with three ideas: “successful,” “needs,” and “infestation.”
1) To begin, it is wrong to characterize the milfoil situation as an infestation. Lake Iroquois has always been a weedy lake. In 1970, the entire northern third of the lake was described on maps as a “weed bed.” Milfoil has been a part of this mix for decades. The LIA calls the current milfoil situation a crisis. But on the whole, the lake’s natural community has adapted to its presence. A plant survey done by LIA in 2019 revealed: “Species richness in Lake Iroquois was quite high” and “the native plant populations appear robust.” It has taken decades for the natural community to achieve this balance. Humans can disrupt it in just one day of chemical application.
2) It is wrong to say that ProcellaCOR “needs” to be part of the management of Lake Iroquois. Lake Iroquois is already a thriving natural community. It has achieved a balance that we humans barely understand. While LIA assumes a benign outcome to its chemical intervention, this is certainly not guaranteed; things could actually get worse. For example, the ProcellaCOR label itself warns of “oxygen depletion or loss due to decompensation of dead plants, which may cause fish suffocation.” Toxic blue-green algae might thrive in the sudden absence of milfoil, feeding off excess phosphorous created both by the dead milfoil itself, and also by existing phosphorous in the lake, no longer consumed by living plants. Milfoil is harmless to humans and animals. Toxic algae is not.
3) Finally, it is wrong to claim that ProcellaCOR has “proven to be successful.” This herbicide was first released to the market in 2018. It has been applied in lakes for only two summers. What can “success” possibly mean within this context?
ProcellaCOR was approved by the current EPA now administered by industry advocates with an agenda to eliminate regulations. ProcellaCOR received expedited review, less oversight and less testing than before. The LIA claims that ProcellaCOR is safe, but EPA and the Vermont Department of Health cannot make any valid claims about its safety. They can only make a prediction based on very limited industry testing. There is insufficient science to back up claims of environmental, animal or human safety.
Every lake deciding to use ProcellaCOR will now engage in its own long-term experiment. The aquatic natural community itself will become the testing ground for this brand-new product. ProcellaCOR and other herbicides are known to breed resistance. Again, the product label itself makes this clear.
Initially plants will die; however, a new generation, genetically selected for plants resistant to ProcellaCOR, will soon emerge giving rise to a new, ProcellaCOR-resistant population of milfoil.
The only way to kill this new, resistant form of milfoil is to switch to a new chemical herbicide.
This explains why the chemical industry is forever introducing “new improved” herbicides. When measuring success, we need to ask: what is the goal of chemical herbicide application? Eradication has been widely shown to be impossible.
Ecological restoration would necessitate closing the lake to boating along with many other unpopular measures to restore the natural functions of the aquatic community. It appears the primary goal is to improve boating and swimming in Lake Iroquois. It is impossible to control the complex ecological system of Lake Iroquois like a swimming pool. Many people oppose such a transformation because of its expense and uncertain future.
Chemical herbicides cost money and need to be reapplied year after year to continue to kill weeds. If the herbicide applications stop, the weeds return. Right now, ProcellaCOR is considered the new Magic Bullet. In fact, ProcellaCOR is just the latest in a long line of aquatic nuisance herbicides marketed by chemical companies.
It will not improve the water quality, natural ecology or community resource of Lake Iroquois.
Meg Handler
Hinesburg