To the Editor:

I write today with a heavy heart. Chief Al Barber’s Facebook Post of a homophobic meme places me and my family with a question about how our Fire Department might respond if we were in trouble. We are no longer sure that we would receive the same response as would our heterosexual neighbors because it is clear that our chief harbors hatred toward members of the LGBTQ community.

This meme, which is shockingly offensive, pictures two men who are wearing make-up and flowers in their hair.

They are doing something with a banana that looks like oral sex.

The tag line is: “How men that want to ban guns eat bananas.”

There can be no mistake, this meme is strongly homophobic.

It is also misogynistic in all the usual old ways that being gay is equated with being feminine.

It is demeaning to LGBTQ Hinesburgians and it also demeans our largely volunteer fire department.

For me, our chief has undermined the mission and the professional standards which are the bedrock of this vitally important town service. Frankly, I am shaken by the lack of leadership, respect and professionalism demonstrated by our chief.

I have also read the chief’s apology. In it he claims to, “…not have a homophobic bone in (his) body.”

This response is just inadequate.

Common understanding of the standard for an apology when any one has so egregiously offended a marginalized group requires an admission of the offense, a sincere apology, and a detailed plan for repair.

Stating you know some LGBTQ people or have provided services for some individuals does not serve as a counter to an expression of hate.

I want to offer the following suggestions to the Hinesburg selectboard for taking the first steps toward repairing the relationship between the town and Hinesburg’s LGBTQ citizens and their families, friends and allies.

1. Conduct an assessment of all town departments to gain an understanding of the cultures within departments related to racism, heterosexism and other forms of oppression. Do this with transparency and publish the results.

2. Working with citizens and consultants, develop a plan for cultural change.

3. Create a zero-tolerance statement for racism, heterosexism and other forms of oppression. Better yet, make this a policy for our town.

4. Create and publish a policy on social media for all town employees.

5. Listen to citizens who will have other thoughts about the concrete actions which are needed at this moment to repair the damage and to ensure that we move forward as a community.

I am not calling for the dismissal of Chief Barber because I am ever hopeful that we can unite as a community, even if one of our leaders has caused harm.

I have asked to meet with the chief and hope he is open to hearing from at least on LGBTQ member of our community.

There is no place for hate in Hinesburg and my hope is that together we can make this a reality.

Karen Tronsgard-Scott

Hinesburg