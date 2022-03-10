To the Editor:
As spring approaches please be careful on the ice.
Ice clouded with air bubbles should be avoided. Although it may appear solid, this ice is typically weak. Ice must freeze to a uniform depth of at least 4 inches before it is firm enough for group skating or ice fishing, and that needs to be clear black ice.
Skaters and others should not go near partially submerged obstacles such as stumps and rocks where ice is weaker, and these dangerous areas should be clearly identified and avoided.
Ice over moving water is likely unsafe and should be avoided.
Ice should be examined for man-made hazards, such as where it has broken or been cut, and these hazards should be clearly identified.
Never go skating or ice fishing alone. Adults should constantly supervise children while skating, when on the ice wear flotation and carry ice picks. If a person or pet goes through the ice call 911 first.
Dick St. George
Chief, Charlotte Fire & Rescue Services
