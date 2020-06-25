I read Police Chief Anthony Cambridge’s opinion piece in The Citizen, dated June 11, 2020, voicing “his disgust for the injustice George Floyd experienced” and his “support for everyone’s right to protest.”
I appreciated the sentiments expressed and have personally had very positive connections with our local police department. However, the protests in our town and across the country are demanding more than just words of disgust; they are asking for action steps to make real change. People are sad, frustrated and angry, as are we.
Protesters are trying to speak and be heard about George Floyd, as well as all the black and brown people who have died at the hands of the police. I appreciate that it may have felt “hurtful” to see people give the police “the finger,” but this is a protest and their action is largely an expression of frustration to a system of police intimidation and violence.
The impact of systemic racism runs deep and I, as a white person, need to reflect on our privilege and power, and how it impacts our decision-making, policies and practices. Community policing is based on developing relationships (beyond Big Truck Day and parties), asking hard questions, and really listening, in order to be responsive to the whole community.
Is the police department, under Chief Cambridge’s leadership, willing to examine their own assumptions and biases, their trainings and their police practices, as well as being committed to making real change? Are they willing to see themselves as part of a larger organization, beyond just Hinesburg, and that their positive work in our town can have a real impact on policing in other communities? Would you agree to a conversation with us and our community? We are in a time of turmoil, but we also have a chance to make real, positive change.
Hillary Kramer
Hinesburg
