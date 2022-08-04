To the Editor:
Lewis Mudge and his family moved to Charlotte after serving many years in Central Africa working on the documentation of human rights abuse issues. He has a clear sense of the importance of public service and an appreciation of the values of good governance.
With this experience, he developed a desire to work for our local government in a volunteer capacity. He was elected to a seat on the Charlotte Selectboard and now has served over two years. He has proven himself to be a good listener of the various concerns of the community.
His leadership style is to evaluate the issues and work to understand both sides of any argument. Rather than taking a hard stand, Mudge offers compromises so that his vote often makes the resolution palatable for all. This style of old-fashioned negotiation serves the greater good.
Mudge is well prepared for topics on the selectboard agenda by meeting with and talking to involved citizens well in advance of the meetings. He is able to set expectations in advance so that the decisions are not headline grabbing but thoughtful outcomes.
As a thoughtful family man and an experienced community leader, he is ready to take on the challenge of the state Senate. With his commanding speaking skills, he will be a representative voice for his constituents.
Vote for Lewis Mudge in the Democratic primary Tuesday, Aug. 9
Lane Morrison
Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.