To the Editor:
These days we are reminded every day why we need candidates to volunteer and defend democracy. In our state Senate race we can choose a candidate — Lewis Mudge — who will stand up for democracy and fight for human rights here as he has done in my home country: the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mudge moved to the eastern Congo in 2008 when militias were targeting civilians. He took up a job to train journalists and later joined Human Rights Watch where he continues to work to this day.
Whether here in Charlotte on the selectboard or working in the Central Africa Republic, he approaches problems with curiosity and humility. He always wants to learn more and hear perspectives. The diplomacy skills he learned in Goma, Bunia and Bukavu in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo have served him well in Vermont.
I have seen him call people in Charlotte to seek their input on issues and problems, he listens and appreciates what they have to say.
We can use more of that in Montpelier.
We also have a chance to elect someone who will promote the voices of new Americans in Montpelier. Mudge understands that new Americans make Vermont — and the country — a better place to be. We know he will advocate for policies that will help new Americans get settled here. Vermont can be a challenging place to come to at first, but Lewis Mudge in the Senate will help with that.
He is a man of integrity, and we should elect him to the Vermont Senate.
Guillaume Teganyi
Charlotte
